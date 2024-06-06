Skyline story: Manish Chavda’s solo exhibition in Bengaluru is an ode to the artist’s love for nature

Although sunny skies seem to be this city’s favourite, few of us think that a cloudy day suits it the best. There’s something about the colours around us changing from bright to pastel — perhaps because it shifts our gaze inwards? That is what the softened colours in contemporary artist Manish Chavda’s latest series of artwork, which is up for solo exhibition Birdsong at Kynkyny Art Gallery in the city, does to an onlooker.

The series, which comprises 14 paintings, is born out of the artist’s love for nature. Birds and trees, in the backdrop of pastel hues of sunsets, seem to be recurring motifs in the paintings. Interestingly, Manish’s colour palette has shifted from brighter hues to more pastel shades, bringing more peace and quiet to his art.

“There was a rough patch in my life where I had stopped painting completely. I was dealing with emotional turmoil. So, I immersed myself in nature, observing which closely was very therapeutic. That is when I started painting birds and they have been my main theme ever since,” the artist explains, further noting, “I observe how colours interact with each other in nature — during rains, in the summer or at night — and then apply them in my paintings. I have also used more whites and light greys in the leaves and birds. White symbolises peace and that is how I feel when I am painting.”