This exhibition will showcase 12 artists, presenting their observations from daily life and transforming the unassuming into captivating reflections

Sometimes, it's all about perspectives, isn’t it? Whether it’s an object, a sight, or a conflict, different people have different perspectives. It’s fascinating how things that seem certain to us can hold entirely different meanings for others. Everyone is unique, and so are their perspectives. This diversity in viewpoints is what makes the world a beautifully intricate place. City-based Kalakriti Art Gallery is ready to showcase an art exhibition, Can You See What I See? It includes 12 artists who bring forth their observations, drawn from their daily lives and surroundings, transforming the unassuming into captivating reflections. Delving into the nuanced ways artists perceive and represent the world, the exhibition explores works that convey both the visible and the invisible — the tangible elements of the landscape and the intangible stories beneath the surface. Each of these artists will showcase their unique approach to observation. Some share narratives through forms, patterns, and figures, while others study nature, architecture, and human interactions.

Nitasha Jaini, a Delhi-based artist, has used some laser-cut strips of MDF board around her artwork (painting) in a very aesthetically pleasing manner to bring more depth to it. Her urban sensibilities and experiences from living in Gurgaon, a millennium city, heavily influence her work. She often tries to paint men through her artwork in an attempt to showcase their contribution to the lives of empowered women. She tells us, “Coming from a family of highly educated women, I know the importance of balanced relationships between men and women. I have tried encapsulating a significant aspect in the life of many men through in my artwork, Corporate ladder with red tie.” The artist used this imagery to symbolise how men often find themselves consumed by work during the most crucial years of their lives. She expresses that by the time men seek to prioritise other aspects of life, a significant portion of their time has already passed.