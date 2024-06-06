This exhibition will showcase 12 artists, presenting their observations from daily life and transforming the unassuming into captivating reflections

Sometimes, it's all about perspectives, isn’t it? Whether it’s an object, a sight, or a conflict, different people have different perspectives. It’s fascinating how things that seem certain to us can hold entirely different meanings for others. Everyone is unique, and so are their perspectives. This diversity in viewpoints is what makes the world a beautifully intricate place. City-based Kalakriti Art Gallery is ready to showcase an art exhibition, Can You See What I See? It includes 12 artists who bring forth their observations, drawn from their daily lives and surroundings, transforming the unassuming into captivating reflections. Delving into the nuanced ways artists perceive and represent the world, the exhibition explores works that convey both the visible and the invisible — the tangible elements of the landscape and the intangible stories beneath the surface. Each of these artists will showcase their unique approach to observation. Some share narratives through forms, patterns, and figures, while others study nature, architecture, and human interactions.
Nitasha Jaini, a Delhi-based artist, has used some laser-cut strips of MDF board around her artwork (painting) in a very aesthetically pleasing manner to bring more depth to it. Her urban sensibilities and experiences from living in Gurgaon, a millennium city, heavily influence her work. She often tries to paint men through her artwork in an attempt to showcase their contribution to the lives of empowered women. She tells us, “Coming from a family of highly educated women, I know the importance of balanced relationships between men and women. I have tried encapsulating a significant aspect in the life of many men through in my artwork, Corporate ladder with red tie.” The artist used this imagery to symbolise how men often find themselves consumed by work during the most crucial years of their lives. She expresses that by the time men seek to prioritise other aspects of life, a significant portion of their time has already passed.
Ahmedabad-based artist, Raka Panda, who has her roots in West Bengal, shares, “My artwork is a product of my understanding of the surroundings and my observations of them. I don’t work directly on canvas; instead, I create layers using Nepali paper and other materials, resulting in a multi-layered structure. Then, I add colours. I come from a place where there’s a lot of mixed culture. Often, what’s shown in the news or on social media is entirely different from what’s happening at the ground level. I try to bring that differentiation through my art.” One of her artworks showcases an aerial view where one can spot ships and boats loaded with people, with birds moving towards the rain. She explains, “If you look at it from a distance, you will feel it’s a carpet. But on a closer look, you’ll spot birds, water, rain, people, and many other elements, which will make different sense to different people. I feel like a tiny part of this entire world. Sometimes, I feel lost win this world, but I also find myself.”
Srinivas Pulagum, an artist from Andhra Pradesh, now living in Vadodara, discusses his art, which pays homage to Indian mythology and its magnificence. His inspiration stems from temples and iconography, particularly those from southern India. He says, “My preferred mediums are watercolour and gouache on paper, occasionally using canvas for certain pieces to capture the intricate layers and diverse forms. I am showcasing a temple series where I intend to highlight the significance of animal forms in Indian mythology and aim to convey the spirit of celebration through art.”
The other artists who will be showcasing their work include Ajay Dhapa, Ajay Lakhera, Ganesh Das, Girjesh Kumar Singh, Gulab Kapadiya, Kamal Pandya, Kapil Anant, Neha Verma, and Sanjoy Patra. The exhibition has been curated by Ruchi Sharma and Supriya Lahoti Gandhi.
Free entry. June 8, 6:30 pm.
The exhibition will go on till July 2.
At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.
— Sakshi Kaithwas
