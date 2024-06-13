Artist & artpreneur Michelle Poonawalla puts Indian art under global spotlight at Lisbon's Sedition Art Exhibit

Michelle Poonawalla, a renowned artist and philanthropist known for her innovative approach that merges traditional painting with digital technology, recently launched her distinctive digital artwork at the Non-Fungible Conference (NFC) in Lisbon, bringing global attention to India’s vibrant contemporary art scene.

A collaboration with Sedition Art, an innovative online gallery that showcases digital artworks as limited-edition pieces, the conference featured a section dedicated to Sedition Art, highlighting Michelle Poonawalla’s latest digital works curated by Sedition Director Rory Blain.

The NFC event in Lisbon is not solely an art exhibition but a major conference celebrating NFT culture, featuring debates, talks, workshops, and experiences led by leaders in the Web3 community.

Her latest works which included The Heart In the Blue Skies, a collective aspiration for a brighter, more harmonious future and The Balloon Dreamer, which captivated audiences with her enchanting portrayal of dreams taking flight through vibrant visuals and whimsical imagery.