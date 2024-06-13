Artist & artpreneur Michelle Poonawalla puts Indian art under global spotlight at Lisbon's Sedition Art Exhibit

Michelle Poonawalla, a renowned artist and philanthropist known for her innovative approach that merges traditional painting with digital technology, recently launched her distinctive digital artwork at the Non-Fungible Conference (NFC) in Lisbon, bringing global attention to India’s vibrant contemporary art scene.
A collaboration with Sedition Art, an innovative online gallery that showcases digital artworks as limited-edition pieces, the conference featured a section dedicated to Sedition Art, highlighting Michelle Poonawalla’s latest digital works curated by Sedition Director Rory Blain.
The NFC event in Lisbon is not solely an art exhibition but a major conference celebrating NFT culture, featuring debates, talks, workshops, and experiences led by leaders in the Web3 community.
Her latest works which included The Heart In the Blue Skies, a collective aspiration for a brighter, more harmonious future and The Balloon Dreamer, which captivated audiences with her enchanting portrayal of dreams taking flight through vibrant visuals and whimsical imagery.
“Art, throughout history, has served as a bridge between cultures, fostering understanding across generations. My work builds upon this rich legacy, striving to connect tradition with innovation. I invite viewers on a journey of exploration and reflection, hoping to inspire future generations to carry this dialogue forward” says Michelle Poonawalla.
Michelle Poonawalla’s work reflects her experiences between India and the UK. A Shiromani award recipient for Art, her unique style blends formal painting techniques with experimental digital technology, including video mapping and motion sensor technology, to create immersive, interactive experiences.
Her distinctive piece Introspection was featured at the START Art Fair at the prestigious Saatchi Gallery in London, creating an all-consuming sensorium that pushes audiences into a space of reflection and awe.