Artenblu and MKF Museum of Art in Bengaluru set to host MR Deshmukh’s solo exhibition 'Vivid Impressions'

After a pregnant pause of eight years, Kolhapur-based veteran artist MR Deshmukh is back in the city with his solo exhibition Vivid Impressions. With 30 oil-on-canvas paintings, the new series features artworks from figurative nudes to picturesque landscapes. Curated by city-based art consultancy firm Artenblu, the exhibition continues till the end of this week. Indulge caught up with the artist to know what we can expect from Vivid Impressions.
How would you describe the theme of the exhibition?
There is no such differentiated theme but yes, it revolves around nature and its various entities.
Have all these paintings been created keeping this exhibition in mind?
I never confine myself to any constraints like themes or space. It's all spontaneous work. Effortlessness is what I enjoy while painting.
How did you then select which artworks to feature at the exhibition?
From a curation point of view, I prefer a group of works that create a sense of harmony, visual bliss and joy for a layman.
Which colours dominate the palette of this series?
My palette never holds direct shades but are derivatives from light to dark – from the very vibrant to the muted hues of nature. One can be found in many variations including light green, dark green, olive green and emerald green as well. I use browns as light or dark, reddish, yellowish or grey-brown, beige; red in disguise of burgundy, carmine, chilli-pepper red, cinnabar, crimson, maroon and scarlet. The calmness of blues can be witnessed in a few works with cerulean, cobalt, indigo, navy, royal, sapphire and ultramarine.
Who are the artists who have influenced your personal style?
In India, SH Raza, Madhavrao Satwalekar, Baburao Sadwelkar, NS Bendre and Ravindra Mestry who is my mentor and a great painter-sculptor from Kolhapur. Internationally, there is a big list but Van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, Sisley and Claude Monet dominate it.
