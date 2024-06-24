Artenblu and MKF Museum of Art in Bengaluru set to host MR Deshmukh’s solo exhibition 'Vivid Impressions'

After a pregnant pause of eight years, Kolhapur-based veteran artist MR Deshmukh is back in the city with his solo exhibition Vivid Impressions. With 30 oil-on-canvas paintings, the new series features artworks from figurative nudes to picturesque landscapes. Curated by city-based art consultancy firm Artenblu, the exhibition continues till the end of this week. Indulge caught up with the artist to know what we can expect from Vivid Impressions.

Excerpts:

How would you describe the theme of the exhibition?

There is no such differentiated theme but yes, it revolves around nature and its various entities.

Have all these paintings been created keeping this exhibition in mind?

I never confine myself to any constraints like themes or space. It's all spontaneous work. Effortlessness is what I enjoy while painting.