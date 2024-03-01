Art

Vipul Prajapati exhibits solo show at Ahmedabad

The exhibition is running till March 15, 2024 at 079| Stories
An artwork from the exhibition
An artwork from the exhibition

Those in Ahmedabad cannot miss Vipul Prajapati’s solo show ‘When the Tide Recedes’ at 079| STORIES, Ahmedabad. The art exhibition gives an immersive experience to the art lovers and delves into the captivating world of artworks made using pencil, graphite and charcoal as the medium. These highlight themes of complex human existence and captures scenes like struggle, resilience, and the beauty of perfection within imperfection.

What: When the Tide Recedes, Art Exhibition

When: till March 15, 2024

Where: 079 | STORIES, Ahmedabad

Timing:  11 am to 7 pm

Art
art exhibition

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com