Vipul Prajapati exhibits solo show at Ahmedabad

Those in Ahmedabad cannot miss Vipul Prajapati’s solo show ‘When the Tide Recedes’ at 079| STORIES, Ahmedabad. The art exhibition gives an immersive experience to the art lovers and delves into the captivating world of artworks made using pencil, graphite and charcoal as the medium. These highlight themes of complex human existence and captures scenes like struggle, resilience, and the beauty of perfection within imperfection.