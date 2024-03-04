Shadow Lines: Pragati Jain’s upcoming exhibition, 'Shapes of Unseen Voices' unveils in Bengaluru this week

The Bengaluru-based artist, who is an alumna of the prestigious Sir JJ School of Arts, practices performance-photography in public spaces such as commercial areas, narrow streets, parks and bus stops where there are unpredictable variations in people’s movement. The forthcoming exhibition will include her works from over a decade. Ahead of it, we sit with Pragati to find out more about what we can expect at the forthcoming exhibition. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about Shapes of Unseen Voices?

The artworks at this exhibition examine both personal and social subjects, taking into account the politics of gender and identity. My work is informed and substantiated by research, in which the subjects are the people who are part of our daily lives, some of whom are on the fringes of society — often invisible and ignored. I’ve portrayed the intangibilities of prejudices through tangible media like photography and videography — hence, the name.