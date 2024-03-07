Gogia Pasha: Postering the Past

Local to global

For Thakral, the posters, almost all of which were hand-drawn and painted, are works of art that transcend their commercial purposes. “Each piece on display offers a sneak peek into social evolution, consumer trends and artistic expressions of the times they were produced in,” he says. They are “time capsules” that open a window into the bustling marketplaces of the past, chronicling the evolution of the art of advertising over the years.

The posters present products and services ranging from the indigenous to the international. There are advertisements of ‘Sri Kaliswari Fireworks’ of Sivakasi and ‘Anandha Rosewater’ of Madras, Tamil Nadu, featuring elaborately bejewelled women and intricate floral designs, as well as ones of Air-India and Air-France, which are largely minimalistic and some rather abstract. “Half of these posters are sourced from across India, while the other half is from across the globe, including the UK, the US, Germany and France,” says Thakral.

For Thakral, who says that the posters are part of a larger collection he’s building, which includes calendar art and various pieces of bazaar art among other things, the exhibition is a project to promote an attitude of preservation. His interest in vintage posters began during the pandemic and has only grown since then. “Most of these posters were hand-made by artists and then were printed using techniques like lithography. Those techniques are now largely gone. We have to preserve these works that hold great historical and artistic value, or they would be lost forever. I am also in the process of digitising and cataloguing what I have collected,” says Thakral.