Here's how Uzma Irfan is promoting local artists across the city.

But art curation is not a run of the mill passion. How did the idea come to you?

Honestly, everything in my life has been pretty unplanned. It just so happened that I had got back from the UK — where I was studying — and I met a friend of mine who was in the US. She told me that she was into art and I asked her to show me her work when she was in Bengaluru. When I did get to finally see it, it was amazing and my first question was: what are you going to do with this? She said that she painted just for herself and then stored it away in a cupboard. I immediately told her to please take them out of the cupboard and give them to me. I didn’t know what I was going to do with them, but I knew her art deserved a better and a bigger audience. It wasn’t till 2009 when, I was working in UB City when I was offered an empty space for a gallery that I finally showcased her work and you won’t believe it, she sold out immediately! This was also the time I realised that my daughter was fond of painting too. She was three years old. She was sitting outside this art show at the gallery and she was drawing and then I realised that she was an artist too!

And the journey didn’t end there, did it?

Not at all. My father is a visionary. After he saw the success this art show had, he took me to the 8th floor in UB City, to a bridge between the two buildings and said: this is your gallery. He said, this is your space. Obviously, you have to pay rent. I immediately agreed. Now coming to art commissioning. We started with a hotel in Prestige Tech Park. So, my husband comes to me and tells me: why don’t you curate art for this? And that’s how it began. We’ve since curated art and art galleries and commissioned art at and for many of our properties.