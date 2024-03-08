I worked very hard to prove that artistry knows no gender boundaries: Magician Suhani Shah
Mesmerized by a magic presentation at the age of 6, a little girl was eager to induct herself into the art. Soon after, she opted out of formal education in order to pursue her passion for magic. The little girl performed her first show at the age of 7. Since then, there has been no looking back.
Meet Suhani Shah, India's first female mentalist, illusionist, and magician. She is currently dominating the male-dominated magic industry in India with her exceptional skills and expertise. With over two decades of experience and having performed more than 5,000 shows worldwide, Suhani is an expert in mind reading, situational comedy, and audience participation.
Whilst the majority of content creators can be classified into archetypal categories, Shah stands out as a rare millennial influencer who has meticulously established a new category of magic within the digital landscape. She has effectively diverged from the conventional connotations of how magic is perceived in India, and as a result, has gained the distinction of being the most viewed mentalist and one of the top five subscribed magicians globally. This is a remarkable accomplishment, especially for the South Asian female community.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, we talk to Suhani Shah about her proud moments, inspiration, establishing her place in the magic world, and more...
Tell us one thing that you are proud of?
My parents never referred to it as a sacrifice, yet they willingly gave up everything to nurture my passion for magic. They dedicated themselves wholeheartedly, accompanying me for shows throughout the year. Initially, our performances followed a traditional format, with a month-long tour in each city, supported by a team of 30 and two trucks of equipment. Dad handled logistics and marketing, while Mom oversaw stage management and creative direction. Their unwavering support paved the way for me to evolve into the artist I am today. Reflecting on 26 years of their selflessness, witnessing my mother's radiant smile and my father pursuing his fitness passion fills me with immense pride. Seeing them live life to the fullest, I feel a profound sense of accomplishment.
Throughout your career, have you encountered situations where your gender has impacted your opportunities or experience?
Starting out as a child artist, as I grew up, I noticed something missing in the world of magic – women. There were no female magicians to look up to. I lacked female role models to inspire and guide me in this predominantly male-dominated field. Frequently, I encountered scepticism and prejudice, with many doubting my abilities simply because of my gender. The stereotypical image of a magician as a towering man in a top hat and cape persisted, making it difficult for me to find my place. I persisted, working tirelessly to establish myself on stage. It wasn't until recently that I truly became part of the magic community in India. I worked very hard to prove that artistry knows no gender boundaries. We not only shattered stereotypes but also propelled the art of magic into the spotlight. My hope is that the next time someone is prompted to envision a magician, they remember that it can be a woman, too.
One woman, living or dead, you would love to have dinner with...
I'll choose my grandmother for this one. We'd sit comfortably on the floor, settling into our familiar pose. With Marwadi food before us, we'd savour each bite with our fingers while diving into conversations about everything life has to offer. My childhood was filled with her presence, but I lost her when I was just five. I want to know from her if she is proud of me. In that one dinner meeting, I want to take all her guidance and give her all the happiness I can. Her kindness was unparalleled, teaching me that while achievements matter, kindness tops them all. So, if I had one chance to share a meal with any woman, alive or passed, it'd be her—the woman who forever resides in my heart.
One actor you would like to perform a trick on...
When I was just 10, I had this wild dream of pulling off a trick on Salman Khan. Fortunately, it actually came true! But beyond the excitement, as a stage mentalist, every opportunity to perform for renowned personalities feels like a blessing. It's not just about the thrill; it's about sharing my passion and reaching hearts through my craft on a bigger stage.
Most memorable day in your life to date...
I enjoy the days when I get to go on stage. Those are the days I look forward to the most. I feel very comfortable and happy when I know I have to perform. However, even though it's enjoyment for me, every time I step on stage, there is also this immense sense of responsibility. I want to put my heart and soul into the performance so that, while I may not know if it's my most memorable day, for each person present in the audience, I try that this day becomes one of the most memorable days of their life.
Any upcoming events or projects in the pipeline?
This year holds an array of exciting ventures for us. We're gearing up to transition into a larger studio space while simultaneously conceptualizing a new show. Our attention is keenly set on the international stage as well, recognizing the ripe opportunity to showcase the rich tradition of Indian magic to the world, reminiscent of its esteemed stature in the 1970s. As such, we have several international projects in the works. Amidst all these endeavours, I remain committed to nurturing my passion, hopeful that the creative energy continues to flourish.
Any advice you would like to share from your work perspective?
The only thing I'd like to convey from my experience is that impossibility is just a trick of the mind. The real magic isn't out there, it's within each of us.