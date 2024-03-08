I worked very hard to prove that artistry knows no gender boundaries: Magician Suhani Shah

Mesmerized by a magic presentation at the age of 6, a little girl was eager to induct herself into the art. Soon after, she opted out of formal education in order to pursue her passion for magic. The little girl performed her first show at the age of 7. Since then, there has been no looking back.

Meet Suhani Shah, India's first female mentalist, illusionist, and magician. She is currently dominating the male-dominated magic industry in India with her exceptional skills and expertise. With over two decades of experience and having performed more than 5,000 shows worldwide, Suhani is an expert in mind reading, situational comedy, and audience participation.

Whilst the majority of content creators can be classified into archetypal categories, Shah stands out as a rare millennial influencer who has meticulously established a new category of magic within the digital landscape. She has effectively diverged from the conventional connotations of how magic is perceived in India, and as a result, has gained the distinction of being the most viewed mentalist and one of the top five subscribed magicians globally. This is a remarkable accomplishment, especially for the South Asian female community.