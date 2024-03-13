Calcutta Painters: Going with the flow

In January 1964, Calcutta Painters, an artists’ collective, had an exhibition at the AIFACS gallery in Delhi. The collective has come full circle, celebrating its 60th anniversary through an exhibition in the same city where they had held an exhibition to mark their first. The exhibition features various artworks by nine members of the collective, second-generation modernists in Indian visual art.

“Before the Calcutta Painters, there was the Progressive Artists’ Group (started in 1947) in Bombay and Calcutta (Paritosh Sen was a founder member), which wanted to break away from revivalist and romantic art and encourage an Indian avant-garde,” says Subrata Ghosh, the collective’s secretary.

“They looked towards the West for inspiration and borrowed their techniques. However, some felt they needed to keep the ‘Indianness’ intact. Thus, Group Eight came together in 1964, which later became the Calcutta Painters.”