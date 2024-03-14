Artist Yashwant Deshmukh puts up solo exhibition in New Delhi

The Art Alive Gallery is all set to inaugurate artist Yashwant Deshmukh’s solo exhibition titled Contours of Continuum tomorrow. The contemporary Indian artist is known for his style of highlighting the lack of movement or the stillness. The artworks rely on abstracts and symbolism between the materialistic and the spiritual. Deshmukh’s brilliance of colours, textures and arrangement makes his artwork showcase the depths of relationship between memory, perception and intuition.