Revant Dasgupta hosts solo exhibition 'Growing Pains'

Kolkata artist Revant Dasgupta is hosting their solo art exhibition, Growing Pains at the Method, Kala Ghoda. The illustrator and painter who currently lives in Mumbai explores coming to terms with adulthood, understanding childhood, navigating through feelings of alienation and paranoia, and struggles of gender identity through the artworks displayed in the exhibition.
What: Growing Pains, Art Exhibition
Where: Method, Kala Ghoda
When: Till April 7, 2024
Timings: 11 am – 6 pm (Wednesday to Sunday)