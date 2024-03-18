Art

Revant Dasgupta hosts solo exhibition 'Growing Pains'

The exhibition is on at the Method, Kala Ghoda till April 7
The Walls have no eyes
The Walls have no eyes Revant Dasgupta

Kolkata artist Revant Dasgupta is hosting their solo art exhibition, Growing Pains at the Method, Kala Ghoda. The illustrator and painter who currently lives in Mumbai explores coming to terms with adulthood, understanding childhood, navigating through feelings of alienation and paranoia, and struggles of gender identity through the artworks displayed in the exhibition.

What: Growing Pains, Art Exhibition

Where: Method, Kala Ghoda

When: Till April 7, 2024

Timings: 11 am – 6 pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

Art
art exhibition
Method Kalaghoda

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com