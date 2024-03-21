Ganesh Haloi on his art and philosophies

A

The figurative drawings are mostly from my stay in Ajanta, some line drawings, and personal copies of the figurines in the temples. But that is only for 7-10 years. The later ones are abstract and form the soul of my painting style. It may look distorted to others, but that’s how my thoughts flow. A little later in life, I realised I could draw everything around me that I could see, but then, what to draw? I rather focus on things that I cannot see, or that have no form or name — fear, sorrow, excitement, and other such feelings.