Roobina Karode on the art of curation

Understanding his process of work, and then get interested in how this body of work is curated, is the basic structure of my art curation. So that’s how my process started, and this did not start right away. I’ve been following his work for very long, and I think the first essay I wrote on him was maybe 10-12 years ago.

I’ve known his work since I was a student — I knew his work because we used to study Bengal and understand what artistic movement happened there. But the opportunity came when we acquired the work, and I started thinking more and more about his art, and started to meet him.

The conversations became richer with time, and my interest in abstraction made me think a lot about the artist who has been among all his contemporaries who worked within the figurative tradition.