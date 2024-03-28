Navarasa Notions: Weeklong exhibition 'The Pollen Waits On Its Tiptoe' unveils in Bengaluru

What is the theme of the exhibition?

The exhibition re-imagines the ancient concept of Navarasa (nine emotions) in the contemporary context through visual arts. For the uninitiated, the ancient treatise by Bharata Muni called Natya Shastra essentially forms the crux of the dance and theatre aesthetics, which was later adopted and explored in other forms of art as well. The various artworks created by artists in this exhibition embody and reflect the nine primal emotions through their works as an innovative artistic and critical inquiry.