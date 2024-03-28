Navarasa Notions: Weeklong exhibition 'The Pollen Waits On Its Tiptoe' unveils in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is all set to host the exhibition The Pollen Waits On Its Tiptoe starting this Sunday. Featuring works of 21 artists, it attempts to express navarasa (the nine primal emotions) through visual arts across multiple disciplines. To find out more about it, we talk to curator Manasa Raj. Excerpts:
What is the theme of the exhibition?
The exhibition re-imagines the ancient concept of Navarasa (nine emotions) in the contemporary context through visual arts. For the uninitiated, the ancient treatise by Bharata Muni called Natya Shastra essentially forms the crux of the dance and theatre aesthetics, which was later adopted and explored in other forms of art as well. The various artworks created by artists in this exhibition embody and reflect the nine primal emotions through their works as an innovative artistic and critical inquiry.
What inspired the title of the exhibition?
The title has been derived from one of Da Ra Bendre s Kannada poems, translated by Madhav Ajjampur. Pollen is a metaphor for emotions something that s fragile but life-bearing that keeps one alive. I have wanted to have this show since 2021. It also disseminates and dispenses according to seasons, unraveling a journey of its own and charting its path just like emotions.
Can you tell us about some of the most famous artists at the exhibition whose works we should keep an eye out for?
21 artists are participating in this show, with established and upcoming ones from across India. There are cross-cultural practitioners like Amrita Nambiar of Olie and JLX design studio, showcasing ceramic sculptures and Marissa, who is now working with waste and discarded materials. Other artists include Dimple Shah, Nandesha Shanti Prakash, Raghu Kondur, Rani Rekha and VG Venugopal.
Entry free. March 31 to April 8, 10.30 am onwards. At Kumara Krupa Road.
