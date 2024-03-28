We catch up with Harun Robert, from the much-loved show M.A.D, to discover what his new life as an artist entails

However, being the true artiste that he is, Rob persevered to create short-form content that began to resonate with Gen Z. From creating catchy reels for the Women’s Premier League to paying a creative tribute to Indian soldiers, he has been on top of his content game! While he explored the digital space, he moved beyond the screens and tried his hand at live shows with Imaginarium. This was a one-of-a-kind interactive show in a 90-minute format where kids and families could experience artistic interpretations like never before.

“Creating art live on stage was exhilarating,” he reminisces. “I’d love to do something like that again,” he adds. As a child, Rob would create imaginary characters and bring them to life with sketches. However, it didn’t fructify into something more until he realised his true calling while preparing for medical school. Reflecting on his own experience, he urges aspiring artists to trust the process.

“Invest time in the learning process and remember to enjoy it,” he advises. Little did he know that his childhood hobby would pave the way for an unforgettable artistic journey! When Rob is not being an artistic genius, he seeks thrills. He enjoys bike rides, unwinding to music, exploring the world or scuba diving — an adventure activity he loves!

Speaking about what’s ahead in his artistic journey, he tells us that he envisions creating an interactive physical space where he can showcase his art in Goa. He also let us in on a little secret — a book is in the works! “This endeavour is still in its initial stages,” he reveals. “Half the pages are just scribbles, but I’m hoping to make the outcome interactive – where people can indulge in a creative exercise while they flip through the pages,” he adds. From sketching characters out of his imagination as a child to pursuing his passion through all odds, this artist’s journey is truly a reminder to keep that creative spark alive!

