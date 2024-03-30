The House of speed

Getting started

Thakral’s car-obsession was sparked in 1994 during a Rajasthan trip after he revived a dilapidated vehicle found abandoned on the street. “It felt like giving birth to something,” he says. He began to acquire cars from auctions and to store and repair them in a shed in Gurugram. That this has turned into an obsession seems a natural turn of events as he was already a car aficionado. Before embarking on the museum, he had a collection of around 60 cars.

Thakral’s selection of cars for the museum has, as he puts it, a “humorous touch”. The ticket counter is a dissected car, toilet mirrors are truck-wing mirrors, and bike handles serve as door handles. A suspended car installation by artist Hetal Shukla, however, is the show-stopper. Covered in dome mirrors, the 1962 Chevrolet hangs majestically in the atrium.

HTM is constructed around a central atrium. While exploring one section, you can see the installations at the others, giving visitors an understanding of vehicles ever put on the road. The museum was completed in three years at a cost of `13.5 crore, with six crore given as grant by the Union ministry of culture and the rest coming from donations and Thakral’s savings, excluding the expenditure on land and the collection.