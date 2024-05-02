Exclusive: Rukmini Varma, Raja Ravi Varma's great great grandaughter opens up on the grand reveal of one of his unseen works in Bengaluru

We were at the exclusive preview Daughter of Providence, an exhibition at Gallery G in Bengaluru showcasing a hitherto unseen work of Raja Ravi Varma, when a realisation dawned on us. That no matter how unrelated you are to the world of art, there are artists who always find their way into your visual vocabulary because such intergral is their presence in the cultural fabric of a nation. How else would you explain the presence of the crème de la crème of the city flocking to celebrate an artist who was born 175 years ago?

Conceptualised by Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation with research and documentation by historian Dr Manu S Pillai (author of The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore), Daughter of Providence is a first-of-its-kind exhibition on the life and times of Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi (1895-1985), the last ruling queen of Travancore and Ravi Varma’s eldest granddaughter.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is a stunning, never-before-seen, original oil painting of Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi as a three year-old child, painted as a present to her by grandfather Ravi Varma. Its grand reveal now is to commemorate the occasion of his 176th anniversary, which fell on April 29.

The exhibition also showcases a collection of photographs of the Maharani and her life, narrated visually in different chapters. However, the glorious oil painting by the queen’s oldest grandchild, Bharani Thirunal Rukmini Bayi Thampuran aka Rukmini Varma (also the Chairperson of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation) was what grabbed our eyeballs.