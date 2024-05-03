This art exhibition in Mumbai is all about design activism

Swarup Dutta has curated an interesting exhibition for Gallery 47 – A in Mumbai. The art exhibition which kicks off from tomorrow is titled Gandi Baat and sees the designer stepping into the role of an activist. It brings to focus several themes and engages the user in igniting curiosity towards art. The exhibition aims to foster deeper the relationship between design, activism and politics,
Talking about the exhibit, Dutta said, “Amidst the noise of social media and the internet, the importance of engaging with political issues has never been more apparent. It is within this context that Gandi Baat takes shape, a project born from discussions with creative minds across various fields.”
Gandi Baat sees the collaboration between the curator and 14 artists who explore the theme together. The participants include Abhishek Ray who runs his label Abhishek Ray Creations; Achira Basu who principally works with Indian textiles; Ashish Ghosh, sculptor; Bazlur Rahaman who is noted for transforming buses into canvases; Meenakshi Sengupta, a Kolkata- based artist and educator; Phalguni Samanta, ceramic artist; Samir Roy who specializes in ceramic sculptures; Sanjita Sarkar holds mastery in Dokra weaving; Shohini Gupta, who is weaving a sustainable environment by working with up-cycled fabrics and salvaged artifacts; Soumitra Adhikari who is well versed with commercial arts; Tamal Bhattacharya, ceramic artist; Tulu Sarkar who is instrumental in reviving the Gomira mask making from north Dinajpur; and Vivek Kumar whose designes have been showcased at prestigious fashion weeks.
What: Gandi Baat
Where: 47-A, Mumbai
When: May 4- June 2
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (except Mondays)