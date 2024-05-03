This art exhibition in Mumbai is all about design activism

Swarup Dutta has curated an interesting exhibition for Gallery 47 – A in Mumbai. The art exhibition which kicks off from tomorrow is titled Gandi Baat and sees the designer stepping into the role of an activist. It brings to focus several themes and engages the user in igniting curiosity towards art. The exhibition aims to foster deeper the relationship between design, activism and politics,

Talking about the exhibit, Dutta said, “Amidst the noise of social media and the internet, the importance of engaging with political issues has never been more apparent. It is within this context that Gandi Baat takes shape, a project born from discussions with creative minds across various fields.”