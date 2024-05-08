Mahua Lahiri’s modern twists to Kantha

Last year, Mahua Lahiri was the first artisan to win the 2023 AD X JSW Prize for Contemporary Craftsmanship. She was taught by her mother Pritikana Goswami — she is originally from eastern Bengal (now Bangladesh) — who has been working for over 30 years to revive the ancient Nakshi Kantha embroidery, a traditional craft form of undivided Bengal. Goswami, who inherited her kantha skills through her family, won the Padma Shri in 2023 for her embroidery.

The exhibition, ‘Revival & Contemporary Nakshi Kantha of Undivided Bengal’, held recently in Delhi, was the first to showcase contemporary Nakshi Kantha designed and created by Hushnohana, the brand co-founded by Lahiri. She has also created livelihood opportunities for women in Bengal as they pour their hearts out into the delightful ritual of making intricate kanthas. The kantha motifs are drawn from everyday life and include representations of folk tales, epics, mythological figures, animals, fish, plants, and ceremonial themes.

Excerpts from a conversation: