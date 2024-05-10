Tracing the vibrant life of maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi with her granddaughter, artist Rukmini Varma, at 'Daughter of Providence'

We were at the preview of Daughter of Providence, an exhibition at the Raja Ravi Varma Foundation in Bengaluru showcasing a hitherto unseen work of Ravi Varma, when a realisation dawned on us. That no matter how unrelated you are to the world of art, there are certain artists who always find their way into your visual vocabulary because their presence is that integral to the cultural fabric of the nation. How else would you explain the presence of the crème de la crème of the city flocking to see a piece of art created by an artist who was born 175 years ago?
Perhaps it also speaks volumes about a person who inspires such an artwork. In the case of this never-before-seen artwork, Ravi Varma found his muse in his eldest granddaughter and the last ruling queen of Travancore – maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi. Conceptualised by Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, with research and documentation by historian Dr Manu S Pillai, Daughter of Providence is a first-of-its-kind exhibition featuring photographs and artworks on the life and times of this queen.
The never-before-seen, original oil painting is the centrepiece of the exhibition. It depicts maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi as a three year-old, painted as a present to her by Ravi Varma. It might have been hard for Ravi Varma to assume then that this adorable child would grow up to be one of the most powerful rulers the dynasty has ever had.
In several unorthodox moves, maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi not only opened the doors of her state’s legislature to non-royals but also appointed women to high positions. She also skilfully began to dismantle caste disadvantages and even supported the making of the very first feature film in Kerala.
The British, who otherwise looked at Indian royalty unfavourably, admitted that Lakshmi Bayi brought, “unexampled prosperity,” to her people. Revered by nationalists like Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, she gracefully accepted change with the rise of democracy in India though. In the 1950s, she moved away from the palace and shifted permanently to Bengaluru. In 1985, she died an ordinary citizen.
The exhibition showcases a collection of photographs of the maharani and the many different chapters of her life, visually. The very first painting in the display, however, is an oil painting of Ravi Varma by the queen’s eldest grandchild bharani thirunal Rukmini Bayi thampuran aka Rukmini Varma, who’s also the chairperson of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation. A glorious oil painting of maharani by Rukmini also grabbed our eyeballs.
If this story, so far, a blend of royalty and art, has gotten you intrigued, read on as we bring you a wholesome conversation with Rukmini Varma. An acclaimed artist herself, she opens up on being touted the favourite grandchild of the maharani, lesser-known stories of the queen’s life in Bengaluru, why Ravi Varma’s art is relevant even in the 21st century and lots more. Excerpts:
We’re celebrating the 176th anniversary of Ravi Varma. Why do you think his art continues to be significant even after so many years?
Because of its unique blend of European techniques and Indian sensibilities, which revolutionised Indian art! His realistic portrayals of Indian gods, goddesses and everyday life bridged cultural narratives, making divine and mythological characters accessible and relatable to a broader audience. By pioneering lithographic printing in India, he ensured his artwork was widely disseminated, embedding his aesthetic into the collective consciousness of India.
On entering the exhibition, the first piece we noticed is a painting of Ravi Varma by you. Can you tell us a bit about it?
It’s a portrait that I painted some years ago, based on my memory of him from several photographs that I had seen in our family albums. I also added stature to the image that I visualised from my understanding of him as an artist and the kind of man he was.
How can we not ask you about the stunning painting of maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi by you…
It was painted more than ten years ago and is still one of my favourite works. My grandmother was a stately lady, a monarch, a wife, a mother and a grandmother. She was well loved by her people when she ruled Travancore. I’ve tried to put forth all those aspects into the painting.
You are often considered her favourite grandchild?
I don’t believe that to be an accurate description (smiles). I was her oldest grandchild but being the lady she was — the former monarch and a doting grandmother — she treated all of her grandchildren equally. I can only say that being the oldest, I definitely got to spend the most time with her.
Can you tell us a bit about your earliest memories of your grandmother?
When I was younger, I used to look up to my grandmother as the best storyteller. Her stories took me back to days in palaces, a life before modernity and mundanity became a part of the existence that I knew and came to be familiar with. She spent quality time with us when we were little and those are the fondest memories that I have of her.
Can you tell us any particular memorable incident regarding her that had made you realise how powerful she might have been as the last queen of Travancore?
When we moved to Bengaluru, my siblings and I went to Baldwin Girls School. We used to live right opposite the school and hence, used to walk out of our gate and cross the road to get to school. When my grandmother came to visit us from Travancore for the first time, she was aghast to see us walking to school. She immediately ordered her driver to seat all of her grandchildren in her (very, very long imported) car and take them to school. She was unable to fathom that we, her royal grandchildren, could… walk! However, as the car drove out of our driveway and turned to cross into the school gate, it took the whole width of the road and got stuck! We caused traffic congestion trying to get to school in a car, simply because my grandmother had ordered it (laughs)!
Did she also encourage your interest in the arts?
She encouraged all of us to be strong and independent and wanted us to pursue our own dreams. For me it was art (and dance, which I gave up years ago). She wanted us to try our best to excel at whatever we did. Much of who I am today, I owe to my grandmother and my mother — her eldest daughter.
Coming to the painting of the queen by Ravi Varma — what are your thoughts on it as an artist?
Like all other Ravi Varma paintings, this is a fine work! It is a brilliant composition based on photographs that were taken of the maharani when she was just three years old. Ravi Varma has painted the maharani seated on some rocks. However, he has incorporated a beautiful natural background into the work. You can see lush trees and mountains in the distance and grass below her feet. It’s a style that is true to Ravi Varma — not many artists had the vision or the skill to imagine a background and juxtapose it with the portrait of a person in the foreground.
Be it the art of Ravi Varma or of yourself — why do you think classical styles in art continue to remain relevant despite big waves of abstract expressionist movements in India?
Classical styles — like those of Ravi Varma in whose footsteps I follow — continue to resonate due to their timeless beauty and mastery of form, which convey deep cultural narratives and human emotions. Art of this style provides a visual documentation of an era, encapsulating the essence of Indian mythology and heritage in a way that’s both educational and aesthetically pleasing. Despite the rise of abstract expressionism, which breaks from traditional representation to explore colour and form, the classical approach’s detailed realism and storytelling capability maintain a profound connection with viewers, celebrating heritage and history in an accessible way.
Finally, do you have plans for exhibiting your art in the city anytime soon?
My last solo exhibition was at Gallery G in 2017. Though other activities take up most of my time, I continue to paint. When I am ready with a new body of work that I want to exhibit, I will most definitely let everyone know.
