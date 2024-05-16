'One Foot Forward' at MKF Museum of Art is born out of curator Shirley Mathew’s love for Bengaluru

From the sky above, a sparrow gazes at two sparrows underneath. While the one above is traced in a yellow outline against a black sky, the two sparrows below are painted in a realistic style against a red backdrop. Titled Fading Reality, the mix media work by Hemant Kumar makes us wonder if the artist has painted this as an ode to sparrows — the once urban birds that are endangered now — and whether what will remain of them one day is only their existence in illustrations. This and more such paintings will be on display at the exhibition One Foot Forward at MKF Museum of Art, starting this week.

Focusing on depicting the steps we take in life for a better tomorrow, the exhibition was inspired by ‘my life in a city,’ as curator Shirley Mathew puts it. One Foot Forward is set to showcase works by four prominent artists: Hemant Kumar, Nandesha S, Rani Rekha and VG Venugopal. Most works are in acrylic or mixed media. The size of each work is one foot by one foot, which lends itself to the very title of the show.