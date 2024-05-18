International Museum Day: 6 museums where AI redefines art and culture

It’s that time of the year again when curators across the world come together to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18. With museums across the world putting up unimaginable spectacles of art and culture, we’re reminded about the crucial role these institutions play in encapsulating our most coveted dreams, so that we can bear witness to the wonders of the world as they are.

Though museums have long been associated with being relics of the past, such as colossal T-rex skeletons or frozen cavemen waiting to be thawed out, museums of this age have embraced a new paradigm, striving to predict the marvels of the future. With ideas like resurrected artists and augmented realities that seem to have sprung straight out of a sci-fi novel, these museums harness the power of AI to curate experiences that are mind-blowing but also deeply insightful.

We’ve handpicked five of the most bizarre museums, known to use AI, to project the future that you must visit!