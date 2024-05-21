The newest art installation in Kochi, 'Reflections of Kerala', celebrates the state’s heritage

Touted as God's Own Country, Kerala is known for its cultural richness. Whether it's the many dance forms rooted in tradition such as kaikotti kali, thirayattam, and kuthiyottam or soulful musical offerings such as the sopana sangeetham, Kerala holds its art forms dear and second to none.

Keeping in mind, Asian Paints paid tribute to Kerala's culture, cuisine and clothing with a light installation created in collaboration with XXL Collective from the St+art India family. The 12-foot-tall artwork has been exhibited at Lulu Mall in Kochi and will be available for viewers till May 28.

Additionally, the installation showcases intricate woodwork and gabled roofs seen in temples, mosques, and native homes of Kerala.