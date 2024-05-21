World Cultural Diversity Day 2024: Five rare Indian art forms you must know

Tanjore gold paintings

Also known as palagai padam, these paintings rose to prominence during the Chola dynasty (9th-13th century) at the heart of their empire in Tanjore (Thanjavur), Tamil Nadu. These intricately detailed paintings are known for being painted on sculpted wooden surfaces along with their rich colors, glittering 18K gold foils and precious gemstones. This classical South Indian painting style often depicts Hindu gods, goddesses and saints.

Originally painted on the walls of pooja rooms and even on bases made from jackfruit, these paintings have come a long way from their Cholan roots to become a staple of Tanjore and a prestigious symbol for every buyer's walls.