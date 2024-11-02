Discover Kolkata’s heritage as the city becomes a ‘museum’

The event kicks off with the Tebhaga Women Speak and Adhi Noy, Tebhag Chai. Whiel the former is an interactive session helmed by Kavita Panjabi which discusses accounts of activists, oral narratives, and songs; the latter is an installation recalling testimonies from activists and other frontliners involved.

November 16

Time: 2 pm – 4 pm / 10 am - 6 pm

Venue: Directorate of State Archives, Shakespeare Sarani

Those interested in maps of the past or the art of cartography, should not give this a miss. Mappa theke Manchitra is a journey through 18th and 19th century maps of Calcutta at the 140-year-old publishing house of P.M Bagchi and Company along with a neighbourhood walk conducted by Epsita Halder and Sarbajit Mitra.

November 17, 4 pm – 7 pm

Venue- P.M Bagchi and Co. Sovabazar

When we speak of Kolkata, the Hooghly is an inevitable part of its cultural milieu. The White Other explores the history of ‘other’ Europeans on the banks of the river. This interesting session by Sarmishta De is followed by a concert by The Big Other gypsy-jazz band.

November 20, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Venue: The Bengal Paddle