Connecting heritage and modernity through art, history, and innovation

This November and December, art lovers, history enthusiasts, and cultural critics in New Delhi have an opportunity to explore the vibrant intersection of past and present at Joining the dots: The past has a home in the future, hosted by Dhoomimal Gallery in Connaught Place.

This month-long exhibition, curated by Jackfruit Research and Design, aims to present Connaught Place not only as a commercial and social center but also as a historical and cultural landmark that has fostered generations of artistic expression and cultural dialogue.

Located in the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place is an iconic urban area that has evolved through the years, adapting to modern needs while preserving its historical essence. Dhoomimal Gallery, one of Delhi's oldest art galleries, showcases this unique blend by highlighting Connaught Place’s role as a political and cultural hub through a rich collection of archival imagery, curated artworks, and specially commissioned projects across various mediums. According to Uday Jain, director of Dhoomimal Gallery, the exhibit celebrates the gallery’s legacy as a center for "dialogue and artistic exchange," honoring its long-standing impact on Delhi’s art and cultural scene.

The exhibit, The Past has a Home in the Future, brings together a diverse array of visual storytelling. Archival materials from institutions like Mahatta & Co., Pablo and Richard Bartholomew, and the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts provide a historical lens into the transformation of Connaught Place and its role in shaping Delhi’s cultural identity. In addition to historical archives, the exhibit also includes contemporary pieces from noted artists and designers such as Puneet Brar, Rema Kumar, KP Reji, Chaal Chaal Agency, and Veda Raheja. This eclectic mix allows visitors to trace the trajectory of Delhi's art scene from past to present, connecting traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

The artworks on display span a variety of media, including textiles, ceramics, visual art, and sound, offering visitors a multisensory experience that bridges traditional and contemporary forms of expression. Each piece reflects a unique aspect of Delhi’s rich history and diverse cultural landscape, underscoring the gallery's theme that the "past has a home in the future."

This exhibition is designed to appeal to a broad audience, including artists, art connoisseurs, historians, and anyone interested in the evolution of Delhi’s cultural fabric. Joining the Dots not only celebrates individual artists but also pays homage to the shared cultural heritage of Connaught Place, bringing together different generations and artistic disciplines in a collective exploration of Delhi’s artistic journey.

From November 7 - December 7, 2024. Open from 5 pm onwards. At Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, New Delhi