Artist Rohitendra Chandra Deb on his solo exhibition in Kolkata

Dreamctacher is a solo abstract art exhibition. This collection of abstract paintings invites you to explore the intricate symphony of nature, spirituality, and human experience. It is a journey through the realms of transformation, spirituality, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. The title itself evokes the idea of capturing dreams and aspirations, filtering out negativity, and allowing only the positive and meaningful to remain. This concept is woven into each piece, inviting the viewer to reflect on their own dreams and the paths they take to achieve them.

Dreamcatcher is more than just an exhibition; it is an invitation to experience the world through the eyes of an artist who navigates the complexities of law, the nuances of music, and the boundless possibilities of abstract art. Each painting is a testament to the interconnectedness of all things, a reminder that beauty and meaning can be found in the most unexpected places.