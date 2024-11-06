Artist Rohitendra Chandra Deb on his solo exhibition in Kolkata
Lawyer, musician and artist Rohitendra Chandra Deb is hosting his solo art exhibition at the Red Bari in Kolkata. We catch up with him on the show, the themes he has explored, how his multifaceted background finds a reflection through his artworks and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about the exhibition ‘Dreamcatcher’.
Dreamctacher is a solo abstract art exhibition. This collection of abstract paintings invites you to explore the intricate symphony of nature, spirituality, and human experience. It is a journey through the realms of transformation, spirituality, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. The title itself evokes the idea of capturing dreams and aspirations, filtering out negativity, and allowing only the positive and meaningful to remain. This concept is woven into each piece, inviting the viewer to reflect on their own dreams and the paths they take to achieve them.
Dreamcatcher is more than just an exhibition; it is an invitation to experience the world through the eyes of an artist who navigates the complexities of law, the nuances of music, and the boundless possibilities of abstract art. Each painting is a testament to the interconnectedness of all things, a reminder that beauty and meaning can be found in the most unexpected places.
What drew you towards art?
I started to paint because of a need to express emotions beyond words. My first steps into the realm of art were activated by a spiritual experience. I organically found a voice outside institutional learning and was driven instinctually by the creative process. The art practice began as a visual language, which became a portal to experience freedom, the unknown and delve deeper into the inquiries of the self.
For me, art is a means of navigating the complexities of life and finding harmony amidst chaos. The works are deeply personal, reflecting my own experiences of transformation and growth. Through the paintings, I share my journey with the world, offering a space for reflection, inspiration, and connection.
How do you encapsulate your multifaceted identity as a lawyer, musician and spiritual seeker into your works?
As a practising lawyer and musician, I bring a unique perspective to the canvas. My legal background instils a sense of structure and symmetry, while the musical journey infuses each piece with rhythm and harmony.
What themes have you explored in the exhibition?
The exhibition features a series of abstract paintings that delve into themes of nature, butterflies, angels, the inner eye, musicians, symmetry, and spiritual abstracts. Each piece is a visual representation of the inner world, a place where the tangible and intangible coexist.
Nature and Butterflies capture the ephemeral beauty of the natural world, symbolising transformation and the fleeting moments of life. 'Angels and the Inner Eye' explores the spiritual realm, inviting viewers to look beyond the physical and connect with their inner selves. Musicians and Symmetry reflect the musical background, resonating with rhythm and balance, and creating a visual melody that echoes through the gallery. 'Spiritual Abstracts' are a meditation on the unseen forces that shape our existence, offering a glimpse into the artist’s spiritual journey.
What is your most favourite and most challenging medium to work with?
I experiment with various materials and techniques to bring my visions to life. Its often a combination of acrylics, oils, and mixed media to achieve the desired texture and depth. The process also involves layering colors and forms, allowing each layer to interact and evolve, much like a musical composition.
What are you currently working on?
I will be working with a group of artists in Shantiniketan to create an installation work.