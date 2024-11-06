Gallery Time and Space Bengaluru unveils new exhibition ‘The Earth Laughs in Flowers’

With an intent to explore contemporary art, fostering participation and awareness from both artists and their audiences, Gallery Time and Space Bengaluru has come up with a new group art show titled The Earth Laughs in Flowers.
Lighthearted in theme compared to its predecessors, the show features 56 paintings by six dynamic artists — Aleksandr Ibragimov, Asit Poddar, Kapila Nahender, Rekha Rao, Shan Re and Sultana Hasan. Each of these depict flowers from different vantage points, be it in the context of their lives or that of the present-day war-torn world. Composed in a combination of mediums such as acrylic, oil, ink and watercolour, these artworks bring out the beauty of the Earth that war destroys. The palettes range from traditional colours flowers are painted in, like yellows, to avante-garde choices such as grey.
“We wanted to do something that would appeal to all and bring in a sense of positivity; also re-energise the mind, which, considering the current environment, seemed significant to do,” says curator of the exhibition, Renu George.
In tandem with the underlying motivations for the exhibition and those in need at a time of war, the gallery along with the artists of the show have allocated 10 percent of the proceeds from the sales of the show to be donated towards the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine. “The cause behind the show also brought meaning to the efforts of the artists and the gallery; more so as we are able to send a fairly substantial sum to the Gaza Emergency Appeal,” says Renu on a concluding note.
Entry free. Till November 10, 11 am onwards. At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road.
