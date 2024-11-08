Artist Abhijit Saikia talks about his ongoing exhibition in New Delhi 

Assamese artist Abhijit Saikia, currently based in Delhi, is known for his unique style that merges contemporary Indian art with a vibrant cultural context. His work, which has been displayed in both national and international exhibitions, can now be seen at the Champatree Gallery’s anniversary showcase — The Annual 2024 — in New Delhi. This group exhibition, celebrating the gallery’s eighth year, brings together ten emerging artists from across India, with two of Abhijit’s nature-themed pieces prominently featured. The artist shares, “I have been with Champatree since its inception, and I am thrilled that the gallery is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a vibrant group exhibition showcasing a diverse range of artists and artworks. I take great joy in the parallel growth of both myself and the gallery.” We caught up with Abhijit to learn more about his displayed artworks, the impact of Assam’s shifting landscape on his work, and the themes he explores. Excerpts:
Tell us about your displays in the ongoing exhibition.
The first, titled Rain Forest, is an oil and acrylic painting on canvas. Inspired by the rainforests of Assam and the vibrant plant sellers on urban streets, it captures the balance between the ancient beauty of the rainforest and the modern city’s hustle. My second artwork, named We are in the same boat, brother, is also an oil and acrylic, and was inspired by Paul Robeson’s song, reflecting shared human experiences and resilience. I see how, despite our individual differences, we often face similar struggles, challenges, and emotions. In my artwork, I aim to capture this unity, portraying individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together to symbolise empathy and collective resilience. Through this theme, I want to emphasise the importance of understanding and supporting one another, reminding viewers that we are all interconnected and navigating life’s journey together. This message resonates with me, especially in a world where divisions can often overshadow our common humanity.
What is your favourite medium to work with and why?
Oil paint, for its richness and blending capabilities compared to other mediums.
One significant learning in life you have imbibed from art?
Art encourages empathy and understanding by allowing us to view the world differently.
How have you seen Assam evolve through your eyes?
Assam’s evolution shows a complex interplay of progress and preservation, a vibrant narrative where past and future coexist.
How has the changing landscape of Assam influenced your artwork?
The respect for Assam’s environment is a key influence on my themes. The changing landscape of Assam has deeply influenced me. Its biodiversity and landscapes inspire me to explore and celebrate nature.
Which artists do you look up to and why?
I admire Vincent van Gogh for his emotional use of colour and Frida Kahlo for her bold exploration of identity and personal experience.
The exhibition will be on at Champatree Gallery till November 15.