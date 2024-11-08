Artist Abhijit Saikia talks about his ongoing exhibition in New Delhi 

A

The first, titled Rain Forest, is an oil and acrylic painting on canvas. Inspired by the rainforests of Assam and the vibrant plant sellers on urban streets, it captures the balance between the ancient beauty of the rainforest and the modern city’s hustle. My second artwork, named We are in the same boat, brother, is also an oil and acrylic, and was inspired by Paul Robeson’s song, reflecting shared human experiences and resilience. I see how, despite our individual differences, we often face similar struggles, challenges, and emotions. In my artwork, I aim to capture this unity, portraying individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together to symbolise empathy and collective resilience. Through this theme, I want to emphasise the importance of understanding and supporting one another, reminding viewers that we are all interconnected and navigating life’s journey together. This message resonates with me, especially in a world where divisions can often overshadow our common humanity.