‘Unwritten’ captures unspoken moments and unconscious language beyond words

The colours of the ocean, the movement of palm trees, the simplicity of fabrics hung out to dry, the shells scattered along the shore — all these textures and elements are part of Dilipkumar’s world. “These visuals shape my art in ways I don’t always recognise right away; they move from my conscious observation into an unconscious expression,” he says.

In Unwritten, the artist uses colours inspired by nature — earthy greens, ocean blues, muted sands, and pops of vibrant hues. He has incorporated materials like fabric scraps and even lungis — items familiar to the people along the coast. These add layers and texture, creating a tactile experience.”

Dilipkumar loves exploring themes of nature, place, and memory — how the things we see every day subtly shape us and our creative language. He shares, “My work often involves a blend of textures and materials, like fabrics, to capture the layered, unrefined feel of nature. I’m drawn to earthy tones with accents of unexpected colours, using watercolour for its transparency and blending other mixed media. My art is about showing a landscape, not as it is, but as it feels.”

Entry free.

Inauguration: November 8, 6 pm.

On till November 16, 10 am to 6 pm.

At Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

