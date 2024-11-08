‘Unwritten’ captures unspoken moments and unconscious language beyond words

Dilipkumar Kesavan travels every day along a beautiful coastal route to his studio in Mahabalipuram, which has become a major influence on his art. Growing up around Chennai, he has always been drawn to the simplicity and strength of natural forms and materials. Over the years, he found that the natural world speaks through his work, and his journey has been about letting that connection grow freely without imposing limits on what it should be.
His latest work, Unwritten, is about capturing moments and elements that can’t always be explained or planned — they’re unspoken, like an unconscious language. “Every piece in this series is inspired by what I absorb daily, from the coastal landscapes to the simple, everyday scenes that stick with me. I titled it Unwritten because these impressions come to life without a set script. They flow naturally into the canvas, unbound by defined shapes or strict ideas, creating something that feels free and instinctual,” the artist tells us.
The colours of the ocean, the movement of palm trees, the simplicity of fabrics hung out to dry, the shells scattered along the shore — all these textures and elements are part of Dilipkumar’s world. “These visuals shape my art in ways I don’t always recognise right away; they move from my conscious observation into an unconscious expression,” he says.
In Unwritten, the artist uses colours inspired by nature — earthy greens, ocean blues, muted sands, and pops of vibrant hues. He has incorporated materials like fabric scraps and even lungis — items familiar to the people along the coast. These add layers and texture, creating a tactile experience.”
Dilipkumar loves exploring themes of nature, place, and memory — how the things we see every day subtly shape us and our creative language. He shares, “My work often involves a blend of textures and materials, like fabrics, to capture the layered, unrefined feel of nature. I’m drawn to earthy tones with accents of unexpected colours, using watercolour for its transparency and blending other mixed media. My art is about showing a landscape, not as it is, but as it feels.”
Entry free.
Inauguration: November 8, 6 pm.
On till November 16, 10 am to 6 pm.
At Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
Email: rupam@neindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain