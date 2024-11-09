Head to this block printing session at Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru this weekend

This weekend, the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, is presenting an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of traditional block printing. Inspired by the earlier exhibition Chay Reds, Ferrous Black that highlighted exquisite 18th-century textiles from India and Sri Lanka, visitors can try their hand at this centuries-old craft.

At the block-printing exhibition, you can try your hand at the art of creating intricate fabric patterns using carved wooden blocks, and experiment with different colours and designs to craft your own print. All materials will be provided, and no prior experience in art is required to participate.

Entry free. November 9 and 10, 11 am onwards. At Museum of Art & Photography, Kasturba Road.