On the same page with Joe Sacco

A graphic impact

Outside the bookstore, a small, informal setup awaited his arrival. Encircled by chairs and set with a table, microphone stand, and a tray of sliced watermelon — a symbolic reminder of the ongoing crisis in Palestine — attendees sat in quiet expectation, waiting for Sacco to arrive. Said’s words came to mind: “The people he lives among...are history’s losers — banished to the fringes where they seem to be despondently loitering.... With the exception of one or two novelists and poets, no one has ever rendered this terrible state of affairs better.” Sacco’s work had evidently struck a chord here, resonating as a shared experience of struggle and resilience.

On his arrival, seeing the crowd, he acknowledged with humility, “I had no clue that so many people knew my work in India. I knew a few fellow comic artists and writers, but this has been a shock and a surprise.” The gathering was clearly a hopeful sign for the future.

Sacco’s impact on graphic journalism is profound. His works — grounded in reality and unflinching in their portrayal of suffering — have challenged the boundaries of both comics and journalism. His notable work Palestine, a collection of nine graphic novels documenting his two-month stay there in 1991-92, is emblematic of his unique visual storytelling style.

This work, along with others, has earned him numerous accolades, including the American Book Award (1996) and the Ridenhour Book Prize (2010). The Palestinian-American intellectual Edward Said, who wrote the foreword to Palestine, commended Sacco by saying, “Certainly his images are more graphic than anything you can either read or see on television.” Sacco himself articulated his motivation in Journalism (2012): “I chiefly concern myself with those who seldom get a hearing.”

Vignesh, Sacco’s friend, explained, “His visit to India is pretty random. He’s here to catch up with friends, and then a few events sort of conglomerated together. He’s also been running some workshops at Ashoka University.”