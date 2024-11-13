House of Berserk: Redefining urban storytelling through muralism and architecture

In the heart of Bangalore, where creativity flows as freely as the city’s vibrant spirit, Priyanka Thaker is redefining the boundaries between architecture, art, and public space. The mastermind behind House of Berserk, a multidisciplinary art studio she founded in 2019, Priyanka describes it as "A Storyteller’s Mecca"—a fitting tribute to the eccentric, boundary-pushing identity that her art has come to embody.

Though her academic background took her through the rigorous corridors of architecture, Priyanka's heart was always drawn to the arts. "The grueling training as an architect prepares you with an innate understanding of scale, space, and volume," she shares. "Architecture introduces you to so many creative practices—lighting, visual arts, music, performing arts... everything feeds into your work. That’s how I’ve evolved, from my architectural roots into a realm of eccentric exploration."