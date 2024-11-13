House of Berserk: Redefining urban storytelling through muralism and architecture

In the heart of Bangalore, where creativity flows as freely as the city’s vibrant spirit, Priyanka Thaker is redefining the boundaries between architecture, art, and public space. The mastermind behind House of Berserk, a multidisciplinary art studio she founded in 2019, Priyanka describes it as "A Storyteller’s Mecca"—a fitting tribute to the eccentric, boundary-pushing identity that her art has come to embody.
Though her academic background took her through the rigorous corridors of architecture, Priyanka's heart was always drawn to the arts. "The grueling training as an architect prepares you with an innate understanding of scale, space, and volume," she shares. "Architecture introduces you to so many creative practices—lighting, visual arts, music, performing arts... everything feeds into your work. That’s how I’ve evolved, from my architectural roots into a realm of eccentric exploration."
At House of Berserk, this fusion of disciplines has found a fertile ground to flourish, yielding a diverse range of works—from towering murals that transform urban landscapes to intimate installations that invite viewers into hidden realms of imagination. Every piece, whether monumental or minute, contributes to the evolution of the studio’s distinctive voice.
"My work is not just about creating; it’s about telling stories that enrich lives and strengthen communities," Priyanka explains. "Design is a question of love. With every project, I hope to leave a lasting impact, to transport people back to nature, to the energy that connects us all."
One of her most celebrated initiatives, Dhal ni Pol in Ahmedabad, stands as a testament to her commitment to public art that interacts with the community. The project, a street art initiative aimed at preserving the city’s cultural heritage, speaks to Priyanka’s belief in art as a transformative force. It’s not just about beautifying spaces but about telling the stories that have shaped them. "We don’t just want to fit into the cultural or social climate," she asserts. "Our work doesn’t follow any predefined brackets. We create what we feel at the moment, and the work naturally contributes to the urban fabric by being out there."
Priyanka’s bold vision has led to collaborations with prominent brands like boAt, BMW, and Asian Paints, where she has brought her dynamic, larger-than-life installations to both corporate and public spaces. Whether it’s a vibrant mural on a hospital facade or an intricate street art installation, Priyanka’s work seeks to evoke emotion, create dialogue, and most importantly, connect people to the environment around them.
Through these collaborations, Priyanka continues to push the envelope of what public art can achieve. "Art is supposed to facilitate a richer dialogue within the space and its occupants. It’s not just about working around the client’s taste—it’s about tapping into collective memories and translating those into something tangible," she says, reflecting on her process of creating large-scale murals.
For Priyanka, art is a vehicle for connection. "When someone encounters my work, I want them to feel at home. To feel a fleeting sense of belonging, to know they’re part of something bigger," she concludes. "Art is a refuge, a space where people can immerse themselves in a world of imagination and uninhibited expression."
As House of Berserk continues to evolve, Priyanka remains steadfast in her mission to create art that doesn’t just live in galleries or studios but breathes life into the very spaces it inhabits. And with each new project, she brings her vibrant, unhinged vision to the world—one mural at a time.