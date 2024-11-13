This art exhibition in New Delhi showcases the intriguing genre of lens art

Art

Displaying an array of digital and mixed media artworks is Dr Mandakini Devi’s solo exhibition at the Galerie Romain Rolland. Titled, Fractured and Lensicular and curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia, this exhibition explores the less explored genre of lens-based art. The artist’s body of work is all set to start a dialogue around this genre as the exhibition accompanies panel discussions, talks and workshops as well. What makes her artworks- light boxes, lenticular prints, cyanotypes, photobooks and films- stand-out are the structured layers within a single artwork that provides depth and multiple meanings to it.   

What: Fractured and Lensicular

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, New Delhi

When: November 14- 27, 2024

Timing: 11 am – 7 pm

