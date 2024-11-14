Transcending time: Buddhist art brings the sacred to New Delhi

An exhibition exploring the spiritual resonance and artistic heritage of Buddhism opens this November at Pristine Gallery in New Delhi. Titled The Tathagata: Buddha and His Bodhisattvas, the show spotlights the work of master artist Zeiko, known for his modern interpretations of ancient Bhutanese thangka art. The exhibit invites viewers into a space of reflection, where vibrant imagery and sacred symbolism offer a bridge to the spiritual themes of the Buddhist tradition. The exhibition runs from November 15 to December 10, 2024.
Zeiko’s works delve into the historical and cultural roots of thangka art, blending age-old traditions with a contemporary touch. Visitors will encounter intricate portrayals of figures such as the Buddha, the compassionate goddess Tara, and Guru Rinpoche, credited with bringing Buddhism to Bhutan. Thangkas, with their layers of symbolism, reflect Buddhist mythological narratives, which are conveyed through precise visual codes that hold religious significance.
Each artwork is meticulously crafted, finding a balance between the ethereal and the tangible. This approach reflects the meditative nature of thangka painting, where detailed renderings offer not only visual beauty but also pathways to spiritual reflection. "With the opening of this new space and the exhibition, we aim to create an immersive environment that honors the spiritual and cultural depth of Himalayan art,” shares Arjun Sawhney, Founder-Director of Pristine Gallery. “Zeiko’s work is a gateway to the profound, capturing the allure and wisdom of Buddhist teachings in intricate detail."
Colour plays a vital role in Zeiko’s pieces. His vibrant jewel tones symbolise enlightenment, while muted earth tones evoke a grounded, contemplative calm. The contrast between these palettes reflects a spectrum of spiritual experience—from the awakening radiance of insight to the serenity of meditation.
Beyond their aesthetic value, thangka artworks are imbued with spiritual energy. Traditionally, thangkas are created to bring peace, protection, and empowerment to those who engage with them. This exhibition positions each piece not only as a visual treat but as a vessel for devotion and a source of sacred energy.
Pristine Gallery Co-Founder Arjun Butani describes the exhibit as more than an art display, saying, “These artworks carry a legacy of centuries, reinterpreted by a master artist for contemporary audiences. We believe this exhibition will inspire viewers to pause, reflect, and connect with sacred traditions and the transformative power embedded in each piece.”
The Tathagata exhibition is a testament to Bhutan’s rich artistic legacy, offering a glimpse into the depths of faith and the elegance of Buddhist iconography. Through each intricately designed piece, Zeiko’s work underscores the timeless resonance of thangka art, inviting viewers to experience the intersection of beauty and spirituality.