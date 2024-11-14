Transcending time: Buddhist art brings the sacred to New Delhi

An exhibition exploring the spiritual resonance and artistic heritage of Buddhism opens this November at Pristine Gallery in New Delhi. Titled The Tathagata: Buddha and His Bodhisattvas, the show spotlights the work of master artist Zeiko, known for his modern interpretations of ancient Bhutanese thangka art. The exhibit invites viewers into a space of reflection, where vibrant imagery and sacred symbolism offer a bridge to the spiritual themes of the Buddhist tradition. The exhibition runs from November 15 to December 10, 2024.

Zeiko’s works delve into the historical and cultural roots of thangka art, blending age-old traditions with a contemporary touch. Visitors will encounter intricate portrayals of figures such as the Buddha, the compassionate goddess Tara, and Guru Rinpoche, credited with bringing Buddhism to Bhutan. Thangkas, with their layers of symbolism, reflect Buddhist mythological narratives, which are conveyed through precise visual codes that hold religious significance.

Each artwork is meticulously crafted, finding a balance between the ethereal and the tangible. This approach reflects the meditative nature of thangka painting, where detailed renderings offer not only visual beauty but also pathways to spiritual reflection. "With the opening of this new space and the exhibition, we aim to create an immersive environment that honors the spiritual and cultural depth of Himalayan art,” shares Arjun Sawhney, Founder-Director of Pristine Gallery. “Zeiko’s work is a gateway to the profound, capturing the allure and wisdom of Buddhist teachings in intricate detail."