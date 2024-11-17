Scattered on an elevated platform at the centre of Dubai’s Ishara Art Foundation are huge droplets of water, at least that is what it seems. Each roughly the size of a pumpkin. Walk a little closer, and you realise that unlike water, they are stiff and stagnant. Only when you read the complementing text that you learn it is glass. Artist Ayesha Sultana has called the piece Pools. “It can be pools of anything,” she says. “Blood, water, bodily fluids.”

Sultana is an artist in progress. She continues to figure out her own work long after its completion. It is the ambiguity of an art work and the process behind it that captures her imagination. She doesn’t have a set destination in mind before embarking on the journey. For Pools, the Georgia-based artist worked with a master glass-blower, learning the technique to control her breath to achieve the desired shape.

“I tried out different forms, different shapes, but somehow this kind of oval form was stuck in my mind. I still haven’t processed it fully, thoroughly. I think it takes me some time, some distance to kind of reflect and introspect. It’s still new for me because I made this work only three months ago,” she says, adding, “I can talk about the process a little bit, but I still don’t fully understand why I made it, and I don’t want to just make things up to sound intelligent. That’s why, may be, I keep revisiting my works.” Pools, in a way, recalls Sultana’s Breath Count series, which “reveals patterns that represent a delicate inward probe using time, rhythm and removal in breath”. She began the series, also exhibited here, in 2018, and will be wrapping it up this year.