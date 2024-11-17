This new art gallery and home furnishing retail store in Bengaluru provides a platform for contemporary art, design and technology

What motivated you to venture into curating a gallery space within an interior design studio?

I believe in the mandate by the artist-shaman Joseph Beuys who famously said, “Everyone is an artist,” referring to his belief in universal human creativity and the power of art to bring about radical change. I also believe in coexistence and the transformative power of art and design. The new DTale design space is adapting white cube artistic expressions to transformative exhibition spaces and will be known as Gallery DTale Archist. I previously created a gallery in Mumbai named BMB where I also served as an artistic director and I have curated many gallery shows in my career. In India, I feel it is important to take art to the people, whether that is in public spaces, museums or galleries.

How do you envision DTale Archist contributing to the contemporary art scene in Bengaluru?

The exhibition spaces encourage homemakers and expand expressions from the white cube into the home. Design and art encourage values of aesthetic practices and that encompasses access to all creation and artisanal vision. The concept of blending interior design with art seems central to DTale Archist. How do you see these two creative fields intersecting within the gallery space? Anything can be art and everything can be designed. Nothing can escape from the truth of form, colour, texture and concept. Most visitors are students of design and architecture, fashion or literature –– young generations with questions and ambitions. We will be organising programs to erase singular approaches to viewing art, creating inclusivity and dialogue.