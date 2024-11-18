Here's how a duct-taped banana came to be worth $1 million

Walk into any supermarket, and you’ll find a banana for less than $1. However, a banana duct-taped to a wall has become a conceptual artwork valued at an estimated $1 million to $1.5 million. Maurizio Cattelan’s Comedian, which debuted at the 2019 Art Basel Miami Beach fair, will be auctioned on 20 November at Sotheby’s in New York, continuing its legacy as a cultural flashpoint.

The piece first captured global attention as an absurd yet fascinating artwork: a yellow banana affixed to a white wall with silver duct tape. Dubbed Comedian, it sparked a mix of amusement and outrage. Was it a prank, a critique of the art world, or something deeper? The installation became a viral sensation, drawing crowds who snapped selfies in front of it. At the Miami exhibition, another artist famously removed the banana and ate it. However, the work’s ephemeral nature was accounted for—a replacement banana was installed, and all three editions of the piece were eventually sold for between $120,000 and $150,000.

Now, the work is poised for a new chapter. David Galperin, head of contemporary art at Sotheby’s, describes Comedian as “profound and provocative,” challenging perceptions of what defines art and how value is ascribed to it. Interestingly, bidders at the auction won’t receive the banana or tape itself but a certificate of authenticity that allows the owner to recreate the piece as an official artwork by Cattelan.

“The artwork’s very title suggests it wasn’t meant to be taken entirely seriously,” Galperin explains. But the piece is layered with meaning. Chloe Cooper Jones, assistant professor at Columbia University’s School of the Arts, sees it as both a dare to wealthy collectors and a commentary on the art world’s insularity and excess. Yet, for her, Comedian transcends mere provocation.

Cattelan, often regarded as a “trickster artist,” frequently intertwines humour with the macabre. Jones suggests Comedian could provoke introspection about broader themes, such as the darker sides of human history and contemporary life. The banana itself is a potent symbol, representing global trade, imperialism, labour exploitation, and corporate power. “It’s a perfect metaphor for the moral complexities and inequalities embedded in objects we consume without much thought,” she notes.

Since its debut, Comedian has sparked ongoing debates about the boundaries of art, the role of humour in artistic expression, and the ways in which art can reflect societal issues. Sotheby’s decision to feature Comedian alongside Claude Monet’s Water Lilies series, valued at an estimated $60 million, further underscores the eclectic spectrum of the art world.

Galperin draws parallels between Comedian and impressionist works like Monet’s Nymphéas, noting that impressionism, too, faced scepticism when it first emerged. “No profound artwork in history has escaped discomfort or controversy upon its unveiling,” he says.

The conversation around Comedian extends beyond its immediate impact as a work of art. It challenges audiences to reconsider their assumptions about the meaning and purpose of art in a world increasingly dominated by spectacle and capitalism. Whether viewed as a critique, a satire, or simply a clever joke, Comedian continues to provoke thought and dialogue, ensuring its place in the annals of contemporary art.

As the auction date nears, the piece’s legacy remains as polarising as ever. Its ability to inspire both ridicule and reverence speaks to the evolving definitions of value and meaning in today’s art market. For Maurizio Cattelan, Comedian is more than just a banana—it is a reflection of the absurdities and complexities of the world we inhabit.