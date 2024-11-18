The power of Silambam: Bridging art, movement, and design

Imagine a mind devoid of thoughts, a canvas emptied of preconceived images. Lee Ufan, renowned Korean artist and philosopher, describes this state as the ideal condition for creation. “The gesture of the artist is the moment of creation, and it can only happen when the mind is empty, like a martial artist preparing to strike.” The ways in which visual arts and a martial art like Silambam intersect, provide an interesting marriage of embodied knowledge and creative practice.

Ancient Indian temple architecture and sculptures exemplify the historical convergence of art, design, and movement practices like dance, martial arts and yoga. As Bharathanatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar puts it, “Dancers and the human body have inspired sculptures and art from time immemorial. The past lacked the rigid boundaries between art forms, resulting in creations that blurred the lines between visual, performing arts, and design.” To recapture this dynamic artistic experience, we must strive for a similar homogeneity in contemporary practice today.