Artist Indu Tripathy brings exhibition ‘Magical Realism’ in Delhi

A Sher-Gil fascination

A striking theme in Tripathy’s work is the exploration of the societal gaze that constantly observes and judges women. “A lot of these works have a character who is peeping, not fully revealed, usually a male figure. It captures the male gaze – how people don’t let a woman live on her own, how she is always under the scrutiny of society,” she shares. Her art isn’t confined to a single dimension of womanhood. She subtly touches upon themes like love, sensuality and companionship, which are rarely openly discussed. “In one of the artworks, I’ve depicted a swan as a lover. A woman also needs sex, just like everyone else. The male swan symbolises that desire and the woman is conversing with it,” she points out.

Having encountered Amrita Sher-Gil’s work in her childhood, Tripathy connects her pursuit of female experience with a deep admiration for Sher-Gil. She recalls, “My father used to bring home paintings of artists. He was very strict, but I would steal glances at those works. I remember being fascinated by Amrita Sher-Gil. The moment I saw her work, I went crazy. I wanted to make something like that when I grew up,”

Her connection to art began early, influenced by her father’s involvement with Bharat Kala Bhavan in Varanasi. This early exposure to art stayed with her throughout her life.

Her studio, located in the East of Kailash Garhi studios, remains her sanctuary of creativity. “My studio is in Garhi, where there are a lot of artists, even those from institutions like IIT. We have a space for dialogue. We work, have tea breaks, discuss our paintings,” she shares. “I also work at home. All these paintings are made there. I keep drawing in my sketchbook and whatever strikes me the most, I develop it further on the canvas.”