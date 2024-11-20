Explore Konnichiwa Japan 2024, a luxe cultural spectacle in New Delhi

Konnichiwa Japan 2024 returns this November to DLF Avenue, Saket, for a two-day cultural celebration that offers an enchanting experience of Japanese tradition, art and entertainment. This annual event, organised by the World Heritage Academy (WHA) and the Konnichiwa Japan Club, continues its mission to strengthen India-Japan relations through cultural exchange.

This year’s festival will feature two renowned sumo wrestlers, Yoshinori Tashiro and Ryusuke Soma, both celebrated figures who have made appearances in international film and television. Yoshinori Tashiro, who weighs in at 188 kg, starred in the Indian Tamil film SUMO and other global productions, while Ryusuke Soma, at 130 kg, has also gained recognition through his appearances in various media.

Highlighting the diversity of Japanese traditions, Konnichiwa Japan 2024 will showcase a dynamic line-up of events, from the rhythmic beats of Taiko drumming to an impressive kimono fashion show and a vibrant cosplay performance that brings beloved anime characters to life. Attendees can look forward to experiencing a Bollywood dance performance by Japanese artistes, a hands-on kimono-wearing experience and a DJ night featuring anime music.

When: November 23 and 24

Where: DLF Avenue, Saket