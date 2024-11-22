This new art exhibition brings traditional art forms like lippan and thikri to the forefront

Aaina – Capturing Reflections is a captivating art exhibition showcasing the artworks of Sreedevi Balasubramanium. This collection brings together mirrors, meticulously crafted by skilled artisans from across the world, whose reflections are artfully entwined with clay ropes and intricate mosaic patterns. Through this medium, the artiste blends the timeless with the modern — achieving the exhibition’s aim is to help revive traditional artisanal craftsmanship by infusing it with a contemporary perspective. We speak to Sreedevi to gain more insight into her show.
The inspiration behind Aaina?
That’s one medium most of us relate to. Most, almost all of us, love to see ourselves at least once a day through our reflections. Hence, I was inspired to make our reflections as beautiful and mesmerising as possible.
What personal or artistic journeys led you to explore reflections through crafted mirrors in this way?
As an artist, I’ve worked with almost all mediums, watercolour, oils, acrylics, resin, clay, metal sheets, wood and even embroidery. Somehow these cut mirrors beckoned me and to arrange them in a particular sequence soon turned into an obsession that led to creating these pieces.
Could you elaborate on your collaboration with artisans from around the world? How did their regional expertise influence each work?
Having travelled almost all over India and having the privilege to meet artisans in person from particular regions have impacted me immensely. All artists, regardless of their origin, are deeply in sync with tradition and with the process of their craft. From making handmade canvas to the tools used to sculpt a solid piece of wood, they have their own tried and tested methods. Thanks to them, I learned how a particular medium can be placed, arranged and created and that’s what was brewing inside me.
How many artworks does the exhibition boast? Walk us through some of the works on display?
The exhibition boasts 31 pieces classified into four major art forms — lippar, thikri, Persian relief art and vandala. Each piece is strung together with the thread of mirrors, which runs as a backbone to almost all artworks displayed. From the jaali to Myanmar traditional panchi, each work has cut mirrors to bind all of them in the setting into a single collection.
Why did you choose to incorporate clay ropes and mosaic patterns?
Lippan and thikri are not very popular in Indian homes, most of us adorn our mirrors with either traditional or abstract art. Therefore, my penchant for incorporating clay ropes and mosaic mirrors was to bring these art forms into modern-day homes and open spaces.
₹50. On till November 30. At Vittal Mallya Road.