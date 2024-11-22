This new art exhibition brings traditional art forms like lippan and thikri to the forefront

Could you elaborate on your collaboration with artisans from around the world? How did their regional expertise influence each work?

Having travelled almost all over India and having the privilege to meet artisans in person from particular regions have impacted me immensely. All artists, regardless of their origin, are deeply in sync with tradition and with the process of their craft. From making handmade canvas to the tools used to sculpt a solid piece of wood, they have their own tried and tested methods. Thanks to them, I learned how a particular medium can be placed, arranged and created and that’s what was brewing inside me.

How many artworks does the exhibition boast? Walk us through some of the works on display?

The exhibition boasts 31 pieces classified into four major art forms — lippar, thikri, Persian relief art and vandala. Each piece is strung together with the thread of mirrors, which runs as a backbone to almost all artworks displayed. From the jaali to Myanmar traditional panchi, each work has cut mirrors to bind all of them in the setting into a single collection.