Art

This art exhibition in New Delhi unfolds layered perspectives

The group exhibition is on till November 30, 2024
Artwork by Mainaz Bano which is on display at the exhibition
Artwork by Mainaz Bano which is on display at the exhibition
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

This art exhibition and its displays lets the viewers unfold the perspective hidden in each of the works through various layers of understanding it. Titled Unfolding Curiosities- Imagination meets Fantasy, this exhibition makes people wonder, understand and soak in layer by layer, the meanings of every creative work on display. Presented by Apparao Galleries, the participating artists in this curated group exhibition include Ravinder Dutt, Namrata D, Sanjeeva Rao Guthi, Srinivasa Reddy, Sitkantha Samanthsinger, Mainaz Bano, Farhan Mujib, and Saraswati.

Artwork by Mainaz Bano which is on display at the exhibition
Sculpture Painting: A unique blend of art and texture

What: Unfolding Curiosities (art Exhibition)

When: till November 30, 2024

Where: Apparao Galleries, New Delhi

Art
New Delhi
art exhibition

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com