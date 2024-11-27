This art exhibition in New Delhi unfolds layered perspectives

This art exhibition and its displays lets the viewers unfold the perspective hidden in each of the works through various layers of understanding it. Titled Unfolding Curiosities- Imagination meets Fantasy, this exhibition makes people wonder, understand and soak in layer by layer, the meanings of every creative work on display. Presented by Apparao Galleries, the participating artists in this curated group exhibition include Ravinder Dutt, Namrata D, Sanjeeva Rao Guthi, Srinivasa Reddy, Sitkantha Samanthsinger, Mainaz Bano, Farhan Mujib, and Saraswati.