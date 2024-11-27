Uniting stories through photographs

"The idea for the Indian Photo Festival came from my deep belief in the power of photography to tell stories. I’ve always felt that photography is a unique medium that captures the essence of our world in ways words sometimes can’t,” expressed Aquin Mathews, director of the festival that has transformed into one of India’s premier cultural events since its launch in 2015. What began as a small gathering to connect photographers has grown into an international platform showcasing talent from across the globe.

“Photography is playing a crucial role in reshaping how we view art in India. Traditionally, visual art in India has been dominated by painting and sculpture, but photography is challenging this by offering a fresh, accessible way to tell stories. It’s a medium that can capture reality in a deeply emotional, raw, and thought-provoking way,” Mathews shared.

The festival features a mix of emerging voices and seasoned masters, thanks to an open call and special invitations. “It’s inspiring to see such diversity on display,” he added. Mathews believes photography reshapes India’s art world, offering a fresh way to tell stories. “Every year, we push the boundaries — that’s what makes it so exciting,” he said, underscoring its role in fuelling meaningful conversations.

‘I want to tell our story of struggle and resilience’

Jaisingh Nageswaran is a self-taught photographer whose work has taken him on a deeply personal journey. “I’m so happy to be part of this milestone,” he said with a smile. Recalling how it all started, he shared, “The first time, Aquin Mathews wrote to me on Facebook saying, ‘We’re starting a photo festival, please send your work.’ But I didn’t send anything then.” This year, things came full circle when the Indian Photo Festival reached out again, asking him to showcase his work and give a talk.

“It felt like the right moment to say yes,” expressed Nageswaran. His exhibit, The Land is No More, explores themes of displacement and resilience, deeply tied to his roots. “Through photography, I want to tell our story of struggle and resilience,” he explained. For Jaisingh, IPF is more than an event — it’s a meeting point and a place to learn. Reflecting on his career, Jaisingh credited festivals like the Indian Photo Festival for shaping his voice. “They’re learning grounds — a chance to grow, unlearn, and refine who you are as an artist,” he said thoughtfully.

‘Photography is a dialogue’

For Vineet Vohra, a celebrated photographer who has been a part of the IPF for nearly six years, the festival’s 10th anniversary feels like a personal milestone. “It’s always a proud and humbling feeling,” he said, reflecting on how the IPF has evolved into a powerful platform for creativity, culture, and conversation.

Vohra’s journey with photography began three decades ago when he felt an irresistible urge to freeze moments and understand himself better. “Photography is not just about the ‘how’ — it’s about the ‘why.’ Why does this moment matter? That’s what I ask myself every time I pick up my camera,” he expressed.

This year, his work, displayed under the theme ‘Serendipity,’ captures fleeting, intimate moments that speak straight to the heart. “You only photograph what you love, what you care about,” he said, describing how his images reflect his personal connection to his subjects. According to Vohra, photography is more than art; it’s a way of speaking to the world. “It’s a dialogue — open-ended, yet significant,” he explained, adding that he hopes his work sparks conversations, builds connections, and leaves behind a legacy of beauty and complexity.

‘Photography is an international language’

Australian photographer Philip Gostelow couldn’t hide his enthusiasm after attending the IPF. “For me, attending the festival has been a revelation,” he shared, describing it as a rare chance to connect with both international legends and the vibrant local photography community. “I got to meet some of the best international photographers who were invited to talk at the festival, and importantly, also got to meet local Indian photographers presenting their work,” he said.

The experience gave him an intimate understanding of India’s contemporary photography scene, something he felt was only possible by being there in person. “Talking to students and local professionals made it all the more worthwhile,” he added.

Citing insights from photographers like Matt Black and Chris Riener, he also reflected on the power of meaningful storytelling. “If the subject of a story has meaning to you as a photographer, it’s important enough to keep pursuing,” he expressed. For Gostelow, photography remains ‘The international language for conveying stories of meaning around the globe,’ making events like the IPF essential in bridging divides and inspiring connection.

‘Indian Photo Festival breaks barriers and inspires change’

It was a deeply emotional and transformative experience for Sujata Setia, showcasing her project A Thousand Cuts at this year’s IPF was far more than a professional milestone. The project, a collaboration with SHEWISE UK and survivors of domestic abuse, gave voice to stories often silenced, and Setia was humbled by the platform IPF provided. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity,” she said, reflecting on the festival’s rare commitment to addressing such raw and pressing realities.

“How often do we see photography festivals embrace works that challenge audiences to confront the truths of domestic abuse? Rarely, if ever,” she expressed. For Setia, IPF’s support marked a cultural shift. “By uplifting under-represented voices and fostering dialogue, the festival breaks barriers and inspires change,” she added, calling the experience both groundbreaking and necessary.

‘Possibilities of photography are immense’

Photographer Indrajit Khambe has a special bond with the IPF, a platform that has shaped his journey in countless ways. “IPF is the first photo festival I ever visited 10 years back. It was back in 2015 when I attended its first edition, and that was the most important thing I ever did in my photography career,” he shared. The experience opened his eyes to the possibilities of photography, allowing him to meet iconic photographers who left a lasting impression.

In 2020, Khambe’s growth came full circle when he was invited as a speaker. “I consider it as one of my important milestones in my short photography journey. It’s one of the most consistent photo festivals in India and it’s certainly shaping the vision of many young photographers like me,” Khambe said.

This year, Khambe’s work, Morning in the Home-Garden, takes centre stage. “It’s a project close to my heart; it portrays the upbringing of my kids in the company of nature and my attempt to relate my own childhood with them,” he explained.

Story by Darshita Jain