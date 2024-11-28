MKF Museum of Modern Art brings Amarnath MS’ solo exhibition ‘Abstract Contemplations’ in Bengaluru

Somewhat reminiscent of 19th-century Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky’s works, artist Amarnath MS’ abstract paintings not only use a gloomy colour palette, but also incorporate conventional shapes with free-flowing boundaries, standing tall as non-representational art. This weekend, the artist is set to unveil his latest solo exhibition, Abstract Contemplations, at the MKF Museum of Modern Art.
The exhibition features 27 abstract paintings—either acrylic on canvas or mixed media on wood—created over a period of three years. “Abstract Contemplations is a genuine expression of my experiences with the environment and society around me,” the artist tells us.
Whether the shapes in the paintings are more pronounced or free-flowing, they often have boundaries that blend seamlessly into the background. This makes the colour palette the focal point of most of the artworks in the series. Each painting seems to reflect different emotional states or energies: from calm and structured (depicted by well-defined rectangles in various hues of blue) to lively and dynamic (think slightly gobbled shapes in crimson red) to introspective and fragmented (depicted by a blend of free-flowing and structured shapes in grey and white).
However, the pieces with a cool-toned colour palette are often interspersed with warm tones, and vice versa. Think of an artwork predominantly in grey and white with occasional bursts of moss green. This helps each piece achieve a balance, creating a distinct visual tension and harmony.
Another recurring element in Amarnath’s paintings is the use of lines. Apart from giving the artwork more structure and movement, what do these lines signify? “The lines in my paintings represent architectural structures, the environment, and even urban landscapes at times,” the abstractionist elucidates.
And which artists have influenced Amarnath the most? “I don’t draw inspiration from any single artist. Instead, I explore the works of international artists who experiment with advanced mediums and methods. My approach is shaped by a broader discourse and ongoing dialogue, rather than the influence of individuals,” the artist says, before concluding the conversation.
Entry Free. November 23–December 8, 11 am onwards. At MKF Museum of Modern Art, Lavelle Road.
