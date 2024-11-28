MKF Museum of Modern Art brings Amarnath MS’ solo exhibition ‘Abstract Contemplations’ in Bengaluru

Whether the shapes in the paintings are more pronounced or free-flowing, they often have boundaries that blend seamlessly into the background. This makes the colour palette the focal point of most of the artworks in the series. Each painting seems to reflect different emotional states or energies: from calm and structured (depicted by well-defined rectangles in various hues of blue) to lively and dynamic (think slightly gobbled shapes in crimson red) to introspective and fragmented (depicted by a blend of free-flowing and structured shapes in grey and white).

However, the pieces with a cool-toned colour palette are often interspersed with warm tones, and vice versa. Think of an artwork predominantly in grey and white with occasional bursts of moss green. This helps each piece achieve a balance, creating a distinct visual tension and harmony.