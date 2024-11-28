Shards of art

Waste management seems to be a perennial bane for Kerala. While systems exist for managing solid waste like biodegradable materials and plastics, there is little to no infrastructure for the proper disposal of glass. As a result, glass items inevitably end up in landfills.

This issue inspired Renjini Thampi, an artist from Tripunithura in Kochi, to transform discarded glass bottles into home decor pieces through her company Vapasee.

Sharing the story, Renjini Thampi says, “My husband often visited scrap dealers to find discarded items that could be repurposed into art pieces. During these visits, I noticed that while the dealers collected items with resale value, glass items were always left behind. When we asked what happened to them, we learnt they were dumped in landfills.” Renjini realised that many of these glass items were not beyond reuse and could be upcycled into collectable pieces.

To date, she has upcycled over 28,000 glass bottles.

Art has always been Renjini’s passion, and she frequently experimented with discarded materials like broken furniture and metal items to create decor pieces.

However, the pressing issue of glass waste in Kerala motivated her to delve deeper.

“I conducted surveys and spoke to people. I also learned about the environmental impact of glass manufacturing — how massive amount of sand is mined, only for the products to end up polluting landfills,” she explains.