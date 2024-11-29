Through exhibitions, film screenings and interactive experiences, this Bengaluru festival honours art’s important role in our lives

Ever since the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) opened its doors in Bengaluru, no week has gone by when its curators haven’t amazed us with innovative, informative and engaging exhibitions that span everything including ancient sculptures, textiles, contemporary pop culture memorabilia and beyond. To celebrate more such stories of art, culture and community, MAP is all set to host its annual event — Art is Life 2024. “The theme, Art is Life, draws inspiration from the museum’s mission to connect the past and present while encouraging personal and collective creativity. This theme reflects MAP’s vision of celebrating the layers of culture and identity that shape who we are today, making art a source of reflection, connection and renewal,” says Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, festival director. Art is Life celebrates art’s remarkable ability to transcend time, inspire personal reflection and create meaningful connections within communities. “We have two engaging panel discussions — the first features the city’s iconic old photo studios and the second panel, titled Beyond 9 to 5, focuses on Bengaluru’s vibrant hobbyist culture,” he reveals.

Other key highlights include the artist talk by Tara Kelton — a Bengaluru native whose internationally exhibited work explores the intersection of technology and the city. Don’t miss curated walkthroughs and engaging workshops, weaving narratives around Bollywood, Indian textiles and women in art. Immerse yourselves in a showcase of traditional Karnataka dances and live music from the Bangalore Harmonica Club, Rekha Bhardwaj’s live performance, Farah Mulla’s and Fidrat Yildiz’s sound installation exploring the intimate connections between sound and self. “Also a special conversation between Abhishek Poddar, MAP’s founder and Arundhati Nag from Ranga Shankara will discuss how they turned their dreams into reality by building institutions. They will reflect on the journey of MAP and share what lies ahead for the institution,” he shares.

Entry free. November 30 & December 1. At Kasturba Road.