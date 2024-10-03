Into the world of calligraphy

Poosapati Parameshwar Raju, also known as Raghuji, has long been celebrated for his meticulous and captivating artistry, particularly in the realm of calligraphy. With a career spanning over four decades, his works have made a lasting impression in the art world. Now, as he unveils his latest work, a book titled Wonderful Calligraphy, we get an exclusive opportunity to speak with him at the launch event. Artist and historian Koeli Mukherjee Ghose captures the essence of Poosapati Parameshwar Raju’s 40-year journey and evolution as a calligrapher in the book.

Discussing the contents of Wonderful Calligraphy, Raghuji shares, “This book is a three-volume set, and the first volume has just been printed. It contains 444 pages and features around 457 drawings. We plan to launch the second volume as soon as it’s ready, and the third volume will include graphics and portfolios. The entire project has been meticulously planned, and we’re also working on another book focused on traditional Indian design, expected to release next year.”

He elaborates on the first volume’s theme, stating, “It includes a collection of my works arranged alphabetically, starting with the evolution of my older drawings. The volume begins with Om and tree drawings, then moves on to themes like the Dashavatara, Bhoothalingam, Jyotirlingam, Hanuman, Gurus, and Avataras. A significant chapter is dedicated to Ganesha, though not all of my drawings are featured here. About 45 drawings remain unpublished and will be included in the second or third volume.”

Reflecting on his 40-year artistic journey, Raghuji explains, “The works featured in this book are part of my collection, beginning from 2002 when a small book of my works was published. Since then, I’ve been curating these pieces for this larger project.”

Looking ahead to the next two volumes, Raghuji reveals, “The second volume will focus more on narrations, offering a storytelling experience. It will feature narratives from the Ramayana, the story of Jagannath Puri, Krishna Bhagavatham, temple stories, and even a narration about the story of Jesus, among others.”

When asked about his continued motivation, Raghuji credits the ancient art of Pothi writings for shaping his practice. “Pothi writing involves two components: a religious text and accompanying illustrations. Traditionally, two individuals handle these tasks – a calligrapher for the text and an artist for the illustrations.

However, I decided to blend the two roles, using the same tools to create both the text and imagery. Over time, I stopped writing and focused solely on the pictorial aspect. This shift led me to further develop my storytelling, where people could visualise my art as I narrated the stories behind it.”

In addition to his books, Raghuji is working toward completing his PhD. He concludes, “After my PhD, I’ll be publishing another book, so there’s much more to come.”

Story by Shreya Veronica