Musawwari reimagined: An exhibition of miniature art in the modern world

Ojas Art presents Musawwari: Miniatures Today, an exhibition dedicated to the rich tradition of South Asian miniature painting. Curated by Khushboo Jain, this exhibition brings together an international group of artists who explore the contemporary relevance of this intricate art form while honoring its deep historical roots.

The term musawwari traces its origins to Persian, denoting the traditional style of painting associated with miniatures in South Asia. During the colonial period, this art form came to be known as "miniature painting," but its essence goes far beyond the scale. For centuries, musawwari has represented a form of artistic storytelling, marked by exquisite detail, vibrant color palettes, and themes ranging from mythological narratives to royal life.

Historically, musawwari has been fluid, constantly engaging with different cultures and artistic influences. Persian styles, Chinese landscapes, and Central Asian figures have all left their mark on this art form, creating a rich tapestry of visual language. This cross-cultural exchange allowed artists to blend tradition with innovation, which continues to shape musawwari to this day.

Contemporary explorations of an ancient art

The exhibition showcases works by about 20 artists from across the globe, representing regions such as Europe, North America, Ecuador, South Asia, and the Middle East.

The names include Alexander Gorzliki, Amaranta Pena, Amjad Ali Talpur, Annelie Solis, Ayesha Gamiet, Divya Pamnani, Gargi Chandola, Jethro Buck, Keerat Kaur, Linda Edwards, Maha Ahmed Qureshi, Mahaveer Swami, Manish Soni, Maryam Baniasadi, Murad Khan Mumtaz, Pavan Kavitkar, Rajnish Chhanesh, Saira Wasim, SM Khayyam, Vaishali Prazmari, Vinita Sharma, and Yasmin Hayat.

These artists draw inspiration from traditional miniature painting techniques while introducing modern elements that speak to today’s global context. In doing so, they emphasize how musawwari transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, evolving into a pluralistic art form that remains relevant and inspiring.

In today’s world, musawwari is not a relic of the past but a dynamic medium for artistic expression. The exhibition highlights the way contemporary artists engage with this ancient tradition, demonstrating how they reinterpret its techniques, motifs, and aesthetics for modern audiences. By linking the past with the present, these artists bring forth new iconographies, reflecting global cultural dialogues.